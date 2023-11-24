Capital World Investors Cuts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Capital World Investors decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,442,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,809,734 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.62% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $709,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,781,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,337,000 after buying an additional 64,018 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,207,000 after acquiring an additional 395,289 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,730,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,375,000 after acquiring an additional 106,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,398,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.9 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. The company has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $54.69 and a 52 week high of $70.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.83.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
