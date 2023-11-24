Capital World Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.56% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $629,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $403.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $399.66 and a 200-day moving average of $379.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.49 and a 12 month high of $438.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $416.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $4,681,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

