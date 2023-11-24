Capital World Investors Purchases 21,282 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.04% of Moderna worth $478,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,731,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,997,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,597,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,731,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,997,209 shares in the company, valued at $230,597,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares in the company, valued at $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,665 shares of company stock worth $14,363,318 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.02.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

