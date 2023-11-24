Cardano (ADA) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $13.81 billion and approximately $336.14 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,121.74 or 0.05551464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00055955 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016305 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011962 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002022 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,380,415,865 coins and its circulating supply is 35,290,960,110 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

