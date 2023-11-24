Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,815 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up about 2.8% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.57% of Carrier Global worth $237,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,529,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. 179,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,028,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CARR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

