Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,312 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Carvana worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.64. 920,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,268,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $57.19.

Insider Activity

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Carvana from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.