Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of Carvana worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 156,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVNA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.64. The company had a trading volume of 920,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,268,594. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carvana from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

