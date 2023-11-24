Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.62. 310,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,054,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAVA

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 4.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $897.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.