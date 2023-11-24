Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Down 3.1%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 310,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,054,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 4.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

