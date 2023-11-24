CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,967,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $320,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.7 %

CBRE stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

