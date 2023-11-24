Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Down 3.6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.77. 543,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,374,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CENX. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 8.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 625.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.



