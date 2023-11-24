Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CERE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CERE opened at $24.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.80. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.59 and a 52-week high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc bought 5,480,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $1,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $65,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc acquired 5,480,052 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,501 shares of company stock worth $2,767,443 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 59.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

