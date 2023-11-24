Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Up 4.7%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 155,159 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,020,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. William Blair cut Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.71.

Certara Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after buying an additional 9,055,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after purchasing an additional 626,267 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,805 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Certara by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,147,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,533,000 after purchasing an additional 270,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Certara by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,900,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,715,000 after purchasing an additional 102,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

