ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered ChargePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lowered ChargePoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.16.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $1.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $709.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $41,200.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 8,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $41,200.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 628,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,163,065.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $25,143.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,903. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,507,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,433,000 after buying an additional 1,063,302 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 543,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 103,275 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

