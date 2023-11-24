Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Chase Stock Performance

Chase stock opened at $127.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.06.

Institutional Trading of Chase

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 200.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 28.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chase by 151.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Chase during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

