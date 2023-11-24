Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. B. Riley currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $20.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a market cap of $252.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.27. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

