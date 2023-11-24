Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,539,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,088 shares during the quarter. Chindata Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 1.79% of Chindata Group worth $46,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $358,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Chindata Group by 1,141.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 272,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 250,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chindata Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.73 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Chindata Group Price Performance

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $214.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.