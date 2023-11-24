Christopher Scott Buchanan Sells 30,000 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 30,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 353,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,233.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,244,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

