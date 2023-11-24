Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CHDN. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $120.35 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is 7.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

