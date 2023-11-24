Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 321.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $552.42. 21,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,638. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $512.81 and a 200 day moving average of $497.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $559.01.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.40.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

