Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,420,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 1.3% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Citigroup worth $157,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on C. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.33. 1,437,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,467,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

