Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.00

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.01 ($0.16), with a volume of 49665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).
Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Up 5.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.57. The company has a market capitalization of £35.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.25.
About Clean Power Hydrogen
Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Power Hydrogen
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Refiners, transporters surge: Niche energy markets defy oil slump
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- IWM’s rally signals shifting trend for small caps
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- What Me Worry? Consumer stocks surge despite high inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.