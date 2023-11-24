Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.00

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.01 ($0.16), with a volume of 49665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.17).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.57. The company has a market capitalization of £35.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.25.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

