CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $4.86

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.86, but opened at $4.97. CleanSpark shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 2,782,607 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CLSK. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded CleanSpark from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 3,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

