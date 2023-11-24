CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.50

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.85 ($0.27), with a volume of 8517016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.25 ($0.32).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.69) price target on shares of CleanTech Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 44.57. The company has a market capitalization of £22.24 million and a PE ratio of -358.33.

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

