Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $265,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.57.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.88. The company had a trading volume of 289,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $379.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

