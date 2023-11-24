Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,857,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 104,694 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.31% of AvalonBay Communities worth $351,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.82.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AVB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.09.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

