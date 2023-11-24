Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut Cloudflare from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.24.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -120.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $76.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $1,910,486.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,588,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total value of $1,910,486.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,588,450.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $197,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 775,767 shares of company stock valued at $51,100,811 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Cloudflare by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 80,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after buying an additional 27,677 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 107,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.