CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.09.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 2,753,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,216,865. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 8.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.