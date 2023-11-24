CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.35

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.35 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 40352 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $947.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO John R. Kline sold 9,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $238,870.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,703.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $90,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John R. Kline sold 9,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $238,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,067. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

