Coats Group (LON:COA) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.38) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.97% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.25) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday.
In other news, insider Rajiv Sharma sold 725,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £536,781.20 ($671,564.12). Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.
