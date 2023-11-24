Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,343,662 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633,309 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $738,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,059.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 161,354 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 147,435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,533 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15.2% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 189,555 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after acquiring an additional 25,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,298,321 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $868,114,000 after acquiring an additional 149,358 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 113.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

