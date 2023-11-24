Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Director Sells $85,200.00 in Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) Director Harold Wyatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Harold Wyatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 17th, Harold Wyatt sold 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $31,410.00.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $10.67 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $187.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

