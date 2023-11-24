Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,805 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 165,858 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.2% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. 1,479,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,640,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

