Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $4.10 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.20.

Shares of SID opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.1526 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.12. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 272.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 2.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

