Compass Group’s (CPG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Compass Group (LON:CPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday. Goodbody started coverage on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,120 ($26.52) target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,300 ($28.78) to GBX 2,350 ($29.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,106 ($26.35) to GBX 2,400 ($30.03) in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.52) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,140 ($26.77).

Get Compass Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Compass Group

Compass Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Compass Group

CPG opened at GBX 2,080 ($26.02) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,888.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,052.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,083.40. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,826 ($22.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,250 ($28.15).

In other news, insider Gary Green sold 83,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,038 ($25.50), for a total value of £1,692,660.90 ($2,117,679.09). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.