Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.20.

NYSE:CMP opened at $25.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other news, insider James D. Standen purchased 3,503 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

