Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$201,000.00.

Robert David Hicks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 16th, Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$102,000.00.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

TSE:CMG opened at C$10.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$824.26 million, a PE ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.02. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.36 and a 1 year high of C$10.76.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Computer Modelling Group

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.