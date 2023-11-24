Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,533,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,917 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $51,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.31 per share, with a total value of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $28.48. 300,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,776. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

