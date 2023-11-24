Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Conn's Price Performance

Shares of CONN stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.14. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 25.69% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conn’s will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Conn’s by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Conn’s by 55.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45,593 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Conn’s by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

