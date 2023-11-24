CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Up 4.2%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 419,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 893,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CXW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $55,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $532,337.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,984.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,474.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,345 shares of company stock worth $639,038. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

