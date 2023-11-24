Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Corteva were worth $22,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Corteva by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

Corteva Trading Up 1.5 %

CTVA traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $67.55.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.