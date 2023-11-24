Covestor Ltd Boosts Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Navient were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 299.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navient alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Navient Stock Performance

NAVI stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a current ratio of 12.81. Navient Co. has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $19.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Navient’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAVI

About Navient

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.