Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 145.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 174.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.74.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 212,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $3,358,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,440,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

