Covestor Ltd Buys 1,352 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 378.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 107.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after buying an additional 528,715 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 847.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,542,000 after buying an additional 433,902 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 462,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,808,000 after acquiring an additional 236,176 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,369 shares of company stock valued at $422,606. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Raymond James raised UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.68 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.77 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

