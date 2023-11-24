Covestor Ltd Buys 2,884 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,533,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after purchasing an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,814,000 after buying an additional 677,796 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1,489.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 596,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 559,277 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,438,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,107,000 after buying an additional 434,843 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $143,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $16.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.86. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $23.68.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.20 million. Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

