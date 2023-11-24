Covestor Ltd Buys 399 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $154.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

