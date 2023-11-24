Covestor Ltd Cuts Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Covestor Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $82.74 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $108.05. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.31.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

