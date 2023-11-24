Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.