Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Tronox were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 98,759 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tronox by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 44,789 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $32,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,324 shares in the company, valued at $564,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Tronox Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $12.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. Tronox Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

