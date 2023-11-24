Covestor Ltd Grows Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC opened at $58.08 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,902,247 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

